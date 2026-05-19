The Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) held a meeting with Muzamil Hussain, Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), to discuss growing consumer complaints related to builders and real estate projects in Karachi.

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The CAP delegation included Kaukab Iqbal and Muhammad Kamal Mughal.

CAP Highlights Delayed Projects and Illegal Practices

During the meeting, Kaukab Iqbal raised serious concerns regarding delayed housing projects, non-delivery of properties, and illegal booking practices by certain builders.

He stated that many real estate projects in Karachi remain incomplete, causing financial losses and mental distress for consumers.

Moreover, he stressed the need for stricter property and building regulations similar to those implemented in Dubai to improve transparency and protect consumer rights in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

CAP Urges Strict Action Against Illegal Builders

Kaukab Iqbal informed the DG SBCA that some builders allegedly collect bookings from the public without proper ownership or legal possession of land.

He urged the SBCA to take immediate and strict action against such practices to safeguard innocent consumers from fraud and financial losses.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of stronger regulatory oversight to restore public trust in Karachi’s housing and construction sector.

CAP Forms Housing and Real Estate Protection Committee

During the meeting, CAP announced the formation of a “Consumers Protection Committee on Housing & Real Estate.”

The committee will work under the chairmanship of Muhammad Kamal Mughal and focus on addressing complaints and issues faced by consumers in the housing and real estate sector.

CAP also confirmed Muhammad Kamal Mughal as Chairman of the newly established committee.

The committee members include:

Nasir Khan

Shahid Ansari

Khawaja Noman Ather

Abdullah Ahmed

DG SBCA Assures Full Support

Muzamil Hussain appreciated the public interest initiatives of the Consumers Association of Pakistan and assured full cooperation with CAP.

He stated that the SBCA remains committed to consumer protection and improving standards within the real estate sector in the larger public interest.