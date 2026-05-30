Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), Kaukab Iqbal, has expressed concern over reports regarding the high salaries, allowances and benefits received by heads of certain public financial institutions.

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He said the matter should be reviewed in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Concern over public sector compensation

Kaukab Iqbal noted that skilled professionals deserve fair compensation for their services.

However, he argued that some reported salary packages appear excessive.

He said this comes at a time when many Pakistanis are facing inflation, unemployment and rising living costs.

Call for comprehensive review

The CAP chairman urged the federal government to conduct a detailed review of compensation structures across public institutions.

He called for an assessment of salaries, bonuses, official privileges and retirement benefits.

The review, he said, should cover government-owned financial institutions, regulatory bodies and autonomous organizations.

Proposal for salary ceiling

Kaukab Iqbal proposed introducing a national policy for senior public sector compensation.

He suggested setting a reasonable cap on salaries and benefits funded through public resources.

According to his proposal, total monthly compensation for heads of public institutions should not exceed Rs1 million.

Focus on accountability and public trust

He emphasized that public institutions operate to serve citizens.

Therefore, public funds should be used responsibly and transparently.

He added that taxpayers have a right to know how government resources are spent.

Savings should support public welfare

Kaukab Iqbal said reducing excessive administrative expenses could strengthen public confidence in state institutions.

Moreover, he suggested redirecting savings toward education, healthcare, consumer protection and social welfare initiatives.

Appeal to lawmakers and regulators

The CAP chairman called on Parliament, the Ministry of Finance and oversight bodies to improve transparency in compensation packages.

He also urged policymakers to introduce reforms that promote fairness, accountability and prudent financial management.

CAP advocates financial discipline

The Consumers Association of Pakistan stated that public institutions should lead by example through responsible governance.

The association stressed that financial discipline is especially important during periods of economic hardship.

Main Point

Consumers Association of Pakistan Chairman Kaukab Iqbal has called for a review of salaries and benefits in public financial institutions and proposed a compensation cap to improve transparency and accountability.