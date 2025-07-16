Advertisements

As of July 16, 2025, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has experienced a slight dip, now trading at 207.48 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), down from 207.88 PKR recorded a week earlier on July 9.

Recent Trends:

The CAD-PKR exchange rate has shown minor fluctuations in recent weeks. The currency stood at 209.06 PKR on July 4, 207.96 PKR on July 2, and 207.35 PKR on June 30. Earlier in June, it hit a high of 208.31 PKR.

Advertisements

What’s Driving the Change:

The exchange rate reflects several economic indicators, including interest rates, inflation, trade performance, and fiscal policy. While Canada’s economy benefits from resource-driven growth and financial stability, Pakistan’s rupee remains under pressure due to inflation, political instability, and external debt obligations.

Market Impact:

A weaker CAD benefits Pakistani importers by slightly reducing the cost of Canadian goods, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and technology. However, it also means a lower return in PKR for remittances sent by Pakistani expats in Canada, slightly reducing household purchasing power in Pakistan.

Currency Snapshot:

The Canadian Dollar—often called the “Loonie”—is backed by strong fundamentals and managed by the Bank of Canada. The Pakistani Rupee is issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and tends to be more vulnerable to domestic and international economic shifts.