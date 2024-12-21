Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, a renowned Pakistani doctor, has been appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honors, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to global health. The award was announced in a statement from a private hospital.

The Order of Canada, established in 1967 during Canada’s centennial year, is awarded to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the nation. More than 7,600 people from various fields have received the honor, recognizing their diverse contributions to society.

This year, 88 individuals from different walks of life, including actors and healthcare workers, were inducted into the Order. Among them, Dr. Bhutta was one of the 24 people appointed as officers of the Order.

Dr. Bhutta, known for his groundbreaking research and leadership in maternal, newborn, and child health, has positively impacted the lives of millions worldwide, especially in underserved and marginalized communities. His work has also influenced public health policies globally, including those of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Upon receiving the honor, Dr. Bhutta expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am greatly honored by this recognition and deeply grateful to a generation of students and colleagues who have worked with me over the years on the challenges of women and children in Pakistan and other low-income countries.”

Dr. Bhutta’s contributions continue to inspire progress in maternal and child healthcare across the globe.