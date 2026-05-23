Cadet College Larkana Emerges as Overall Champion in Inter-Colleges Sports Championship

Pano Aqil, May 32:

Under the patronage of Headquarters 16 Division, the prize distribution ceremony of the Inter-Colleges Sports Championship was held at Cadet College Pano Aqil, where Major General Shahryar Qureshi attended as the chief guest and distributed medals and trophies among the winning teams and outstanding players.

The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from Cadet College Larkana, Cadet College Ghotki, Cadet College Khairpur, Cadet College Kurrampur, Army Public School & College Shikarpur, and the host institution, Cadet College Pano Aqil.

A major highlight of the ceremony was that Cadet College Larkana emerged as the Overall Champion, securing seven trophies and winning six out of the seven competitions held during the championship. The prestigious Overall Champion Trophy was presented by the chief guest to Brigadier Ghulam Raza SI(M), accompanied by the Adjutant and the Chief Cadet Captain.

The championship was conducted in three phases at different venues. Basketball, squash, and badminton competitions were held at Cadet College Larkana, while table tennis and cricket events took place at Cadet College Ghotki. Hockey and volleyball competitions were organized at Cadet College Pano Aqil.

Cadet College Larkana displayed outstanding performance by winning championship titles in basketball, squash, hockey, badminton, table tennis, and volleyball, while Cadet College Ghotki secured the overall runners-up trophy.

In the girls’ Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College Larkana was also declared champion, further adding to Larkana’s sporting achievements.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Shahryar Qureshi emphasized the importance of sports in the physical and mental development of students. He described discipline, teamwork, and perseverance as essential qualities for future leadership and encouraged cadets to make full use of available opportunities and facilities to achieve excellence in every field of life.

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