Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Ali Raza has suspended two policewomen and ordered an inquiry against them following allegations of misconduct involving the manhandling of a delivery rider over a delay in delivering a parcel.

According to an official statement from the DIG’s office, the Islamabad police constables have been suspended with immediate effect pending further orders. The incident reportedly occurred while the two policewomen were on security duty at a church in G-7 for Christmas celebrations.

The issue arose when one of the constables hired a delivery rider to transport her laptop from her residence in G-10 to a repair shop in Blue Area. The rider experienced a delay in delivering the parcel, allegedly due to his mobile phone’s battery running out, which caused his phone to switch off. Upon reaching Blue Area, the rider recharged his phone and contacted one of the policewomen, but tensions escalated.

According to the rider, when he finally called the constable, she responded with abusive language. Shortly after, both policewomen arrived at his location in Blue Area, where one allegedly drew her pistol and held him at gunpoint, in addition to physically manhandling him.

The policewomen, however, claim that they made several attempts to contact the rider over a span of 30 to 45 minutes but were unable to reach him due to his phone being switched off. When the rider eventually responded, they alleged he behaved disrespectfully when questioned about the delay. They further accused the rider of dramatizing the situation upon realizing they were police personnel.