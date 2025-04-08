Karachi, April 08, 2025 – In a thrilling fusion of sport and innovation, BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company, has officially joined hands with Pakistan Super League’s 10th edition as its official mobility partner. The partnership was formalized at a landmark signing ceremony, held outside the Pakistan Cricket Board’s headquarters for the first time, hosted at the BYD Experience Center in Lahore, marking a significant collaboration between the nation’s premier cricket league and the world’s No.1 New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) manufacturer.

This alliance underscores a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and promoting sustainable practices within Pakistan. As the country’s premiere sporting event, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is not just a celebration of cricket – it’s a national phenomenon that unites millions of fans across the country. Partnering with such a prestigious platform amplifies the impact of BYD’s vision for a greener future. The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Financial Officer of PCB, Javed Murtaza, as well as other senior executives from both organizations, marking a significant step forward in this impactful collaboration.

This electrifying partnership unites the nation’s most thrilling sporting event and the high-tech global NEV leader in the automotive industry – highlighting a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability. As part of the sponsorship, BYD’s latest NEVs will be showcased during various matches across the country, offering cricket enthusiasts an opportunity to witness cutting-edge automotive technology.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mega Motor Company’s GM Marketing, Syed Haider Mujtaba, said, “Partnering with HBL PSL X gives us the opportunity to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans, while showcasing BYD’s groundbreaking New Energy Vehicles. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and eco-friendly transportation solutions in Pakistan”

Javed Murtaza, Chief Financial Officer of PCB, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, ” We are very proud to have BYD Pakistan as our official mobility partner, marking a beginning of a long-term, prosperous and mutually beneficial partnership for both HBL PSL and BYD. As HBL PSL celebrates the completion of its first remarkable decade and steps confidently into the next, we are committed to making the league bigger and better with each passing year. In that context – BYD’s partnership with HBL PSL couldn’t be timelier”