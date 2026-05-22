Karachi / Sialkot, May 22, 2026 – BYD, the world’s No. 1 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand, continued its nationwide outreach aimed at introducing its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) portfolio as well as accelerating adoption of electric mobility through the city’s dynamic and globally connected consumer base. The on-ground activation is happening near Heaven Hawks Golf Club, Sialkot Cantt, and will end on 31st May, 2026.

Sialkot, known for its export-driven economy and progressive consumer landscape, continues to emerge as a high-potential market for sustainable mobility solutions. The experience provided consumers with an opportunity to engage closely with BYD’s globally recognised NEV lineup through immersive product walkthroughs and expert-led interactions tailored to address key questions surrounding NEV technology, performance, and ownership.

The showcase featured the BYD Atto 2, BYD Atto 3, and the BYD Shark 6, Pakistan’s most powerful PHEV pickup, with each model designed to cater to distinct lifestyles, driving preferences, and mobility needs.

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Visitors also had the opportunity to learn more about BYD’s industry-leading innovations, including the revolutionary Blade Battery, globally recognised for its safety, durability, and efficiency standards.

Through live demonstrations and technology showcases, consumers are introduced to BYD’s advanced approach to performance, energy efficiency and intelligent cabin connectivity.

“The transition to new energy vehicles is becoming increasingly critical for Pakistan’s sustainable future, and it is important that this shift is inclusive of cities beyond the traditional urban centres,” said Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales and Strategy at BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company. “BYD is focused on enabling that transition by bringing our global technology directly to consumers. Sialkot’s progressive and export-oriented outlook makes it an important market for us, and this initiative is about creating awareness, building confidence, and making electric mobility more accessible for the consumer here.”

Sialkot marked the second stop in a broader nationwide outreach initiative by BYD Pakistan, following Gujranwala, with upcoming engagements planned across key cities including Multan and Hyderabad. Through these on-ground experiences, BYD Pakistan aims to engage directly with consumers, better understand their evolving mobility expectations, and showcase how zero-emission, zero-fuel vehicles can seamlessly combine advanced technology, performance, and long-term value.

The initiative is part of BYD Pakistan’s broader commitment to making electric mobility more accessible by giving consumers the opportunity to experience EV technology firsthand and make more informed mobility decisions.