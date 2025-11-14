Karachi, November 14, 2025 — Mega Motor Company (MMC), the official partner of BYD in Pakistan, has formally signed a partnership agreement with Karachi Marathon 2026, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at supporting Pakistan’s first World Athletics–Certified marathon.

The signing ceremony took place at BYD Pakistan’s Karachi Experience center, attended by senior leadership from MMC, BYD and the Karachi Marathon organizing committee. Under this partnership, MMC will extend support through brand visibility, athlete sponsorship and mobility-led initiatives that will contribute to raising Pakistan’s profile on the global running and sports map.

Cricket legend Misbah-ul-Haq also graced the occasion as a special guest, adding to the spirit of endurance, discipline and national pride that defines the marathon.

The BYD SHARK 6 will feature as the official ‘timer car’ for Karachi Marathon 2026, leading runners from the start line and symbolizing smart mobility, innovation and precision timing on Pakistan’s biggest race route. Representing Pakistan’s largest international race event, the Karachi Marathon 2026 will bring together local and international runners, contributing to the vision 2032 – an initiative aimed at helping Pakistani athletes qualify for major world marathons and ultimately, the Olympics.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales & Strategy, MMC, said, “At MMC, our vision extends beyond mobility; it’s about cultivating a sustainable lifestyle and strengthening communities. Supporting the BYD Karachi Marathon aligns seamlessly with this vision. Through this partnership, MMC is proud to sponsor two of Pakistan’s top marathon runners, providing them the opportunity to compete on the international stage ahead of Karachi Marathon 2026. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to investing in wellbeing, performance and the spirit of the community”

BYD continues to lead the global transition towards green mobility and sustainable lifestyle, guided by its vision to combine innovation, technology and creativity to reduce carbon emissions resulting in smarter and cleaner cities. In Pakistan, this vision translates into supporting the country’s shift towards new energy vehicles (NEVs), healthier communities and environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Lei Jian, Country Manager of BYD Pakistan, said,” BYD’s commitment to sustainability is rooted in the belief that real progress begins with people. The Karachi Marathon represents endurance, collective spirit and positive energy – values that align closely with BYD’s mission. With this joint effort, we aim to inspire a movement that is both healthy and sustainable, reinforcing our vision of a cleaner and greener Pakistan, through innovation and responsible mobility”.

A representative of Karachi Marathon added, “A key pillar of Vision 2032 is to create real opportunities for Pakistan’s best runners to qualify for global marathons and BYD’s partnership is directly contributing to this journey by turning that ambition into measurable progress”

BYD|MMC will now work with the Karachi Marathon team on joint amplification activities leading into the race next year. Following its partnership with HBL PSL, where the brand amplified national sports and national talent, BYD|MMC continues to keep that momentum alive and celebrate national sports and talent.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 88 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known as a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world. For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. In recent years, BYD has witnessed significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, the CTB and iTAC technologies, the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and the XUANJI Architecture. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fuelled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.

About Mega Motor Company

Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited (MMC) is a joint venture between Mega Conglomerate (Private) Limited (MPCL) and Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL). Formed with the strategic intent to accelerate the adoption of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan, the company is at the forefront of transforming the country’s automotive landscape through eco-friendly innovations. In partnership with the world’s No.1 NEV manufacturer, BYD Auto Industry Company Limited, Mega Motor Company is committed to introducing world-class sustainable mobility solutions in Pakistan, by introducing cutting-edge technologies and contributing to the development of a strong and sustainable mobility ecosystem.