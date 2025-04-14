Karachi, Monday, April 14, 2025 – In an electrifying collaboration that unites the worlds of sports and innovation, BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company recently announced their partnership with HBL PSL 10 as the official mobility partner of this season. This momentous alliance between the World’s No.1 NEV manufacturer and Pakistan’s most premier cricket league took the center stage at the tournament’s grand opening ceremony on Friday, April 11, marking the launch of a dynamic series of activations, set to drive the excitement throughout the tournament.

In a spectacular fusion of entertainment and technology, BYD made a grand entrance into the stadium by carrying the tournament trophy on BYD Shark 6. Later in the evening, the excitement soared as superstar Ali Zafar descended the stage and boarded the BYD Shark 6, taking a celebratory lap around the stadium. The act, seamlessly choreographed as part of the star-studded opening gala, unfolded in front of a packed crowd and millions watching live, solidifying BYD’s presence and marking its grand entrance at Pakistan’s biggest sporting event.

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, BYD Pakistan will be awarding the Player of the Tournament with BYD Seal – a bold move that celebrates the top cricketing talent. In addition, throughout the tournament, BYD vehicles will be prominently placed inside stadiums across all four host cities — Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan — offering fans an up-close look at the future of technological innovation and sustainable mobility. Models including the BYD Seal, BYD Shark 6, and BYD ATTO 3 will be on display, varying from venue to venue, showcasing the brand’s diverse and cutting-edge line-up.

“We are thrilled to partner with HBL PSL X for this remarkable season. This collaboration not only strengthens BYD’s presence in Pakistan but also reiterates our commitment to leading the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions. Through this partnership, we are proud to showcase our high-tech and revolutionary New Energy Vehicles, bringing eco-friendly innovation to the heart of the country’s most prestigious sporting event”, said Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan.

“Our collaboration with HBL PSL X marks a major milestone for Mega Motor Company as we continue to drive BYD’s mission of promoting innovative and sustainable transportation,” said Syed Haider Mujtaba, GM Marketing, Mega Motor Company. “We’re excited to bring a new dimension to the fan experience by showcasing our futuristic vehicles through this partnership that truly reflects our pioneering approach and also provides us a unique opportunity to engage with the passionate cricket community of Pakistan”, he added.

With this innovative approach, BYD continues to redefine brand engagement in the sporting arena, combining its commitment to sustainability with a flair for memorable experiences — both on and off the field.