KARACHI: BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, has launched The Great Pakistan Adventure (GPA), a cinematic travel series designed to showcase Pakistan’s diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures and hidden stories through four adventurous journeys across the country.

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The digital series features explorers, storytellers and content creators travelling through some of Pakistan’s most challenging terrains in the BYD Shark 6 , which the company describes as Pakistan’s most powerful plug-in hybrid electric pickup.

Exploring Pakistan’s Four Terrains

The campaign draws inspiration from the four terrains the BYD Shark 6 is engineered to handle — mud, sand, snow and mountains. Moreover, the series highlights the vehicle’s real-world performance in demanding environments across the country.

Built on BYD’s DMO Super Hybrid platform, the pickup combines intelligent all-wheel drive, strong torque delivery, hybrid efficiency and high ground clearance. As a result, it can navigate steep mountain roads, snow-covered valleys, desert tracks and rugged coastal routes with ease.

The company said the vehicle offers a combined range of up to 800 kilometres, making it suitable for long-distance travel and adventure tourism.

BYD Officials Highlight Pakistan’s Untold Stories

Ayesha Janjua, Vice President Marketing at BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company (MMC), said the initiative aimed to spotlight Pakistan’s hidden beauty and resilient communities.

“Pakistan is a country of extraordinary landscapes, people and untold stories,” she said. “Through The Great Pakistan Adventure, we wanted to highlight communities and experiences that often remain unseen while reflecting the spirit and warmth of the nation.”

Meanwhile, Syed Haider Mujtaba said the campaign focused on authentic cinematic storytelling while showcasing the capabilities of the BYD Shark 6 across multiple terrains.

He added that the series also serves as a tribute to individuals contributing positively to Pakistan’s future.

Filmmaker and Creators Lead Nationwide Journey

The series has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zohaib Kazi. Furthermore, it follows four unique expeditions featuring well-known adventurers and creators.

The journeys include:

Abrar Hassan tracking the elusive snow leopard in Hushe Valley.

tracking the elusive snow leopard in Hushe Valley. Maryam Raja exploring Sindh’s traditions and wildlife.

exploring Sindh’s traditions and wildlife. Bilal Hassan travelling through Cholistan and Bahawalpur deserts.

travelling through Cholistan and Bahawalpur deserts. Nadir Nahdi discovering surf culture along the coasts of Karachi and Balochistan.

The complete series is now available on BYD Pakistan YouTube Channel for public viewing.