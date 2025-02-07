Karachi, February 07, 2025 – Sustaining the momentum of its global commitment to environmental sustainability, BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, is strengthening its efforts to combat climate change by supporting initiatives like “Breathe Pakistan”. With its global mission of reducing the World’s temperature by 1 degree and a focus on promoting clean mobility, BYD is driving the transition toward new energy vehicles as a key solution to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in Pakistan’s urban centers.

“At BYD, we are committed to transforming and revolutionizing sustainable mobility. The shift to New Energy Vehicles is no longer a distant goal—it is an urgent necessity to combat today’s pressing environmental challenges”, said Danish Khaliq, BYD Pakistan’s Vice President, Strategy and Sales. “Our NEVs not only reduce emissions but also offer a more efficient solution for urban transportation, reinforcing that the time for change is now. Partnering with Breathe Pakistan is a natural step in our global mission to drive green transportation forward and champion sustainable innovation,” he added.

As part of the collaboration with Pakistan’s biggest climate change event ‘Breathe Pakistan’, BYD showcased what is deemed to be the start of an NEV revolution in the country as the manufacturer’s vehicles begin to land on local roads. An initiation was witnessed in this regard as NEVs were used for the commute of guests attending the conference, providing them with an exclusive on-ground experience of BYD’s advanced NEV technology. This first-hand interaction allowed key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to witness the comfort, efficiency, and environmental benefits of BYD’s new energy vehicles.

Recently entering the market, BYD is dedicated to utilizing its advanced NEV technology and sustainable innovations to facilitate Pakistan’s shift toward green mobility. Simultaneously, it remains committed to tackling environmental challenges and fostering a more sustainable, energy-efficient future.

