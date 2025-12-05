KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, and Former Provincial Minister Information Technology, has extended his warmest felicitations to Field Marshal Asim Munir on his historic appointment as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), in addition to his portfolio as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Mian Zahid Hussain stated that the business community welcomes this landmark decision, which marks a pivotal evolution in Pakistan’s defense infrastructure. The creation of the Office of the Chief of Defence Forces is a highly significant development that ensures a unified command structure, streamlining decision-making across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. From a business and economic perspective, this consolidation of command signals stability, clarity, and strength—factors that are critical for investor confidence and long-term economic planning. A synchronized military leadership is essential not just for borders, but for guaranteeing the internal security requisite for industrial growth.

He highlighted Field Marshal Asim Munir’s exceptional contributions to the nation, particularly his decisive leadership during the recent clashes with India in May 2025. His strategic acumen in effectively countering aggression and ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty was restored, which was recognized globally, and President Trump organized a luncheon in his honor, making the entire nation proud. Furthermore, through significant economic projects like SIFC, Minerals, and Green Pakistan, he has played a key role in supporting the national economy in challenging times.

Discussing the challenge of terrorism, Mian Zahid Hussain suggested a way forward to eliminate this menace permanently. He proposed that with the new unified command under the CDF, the state must implement a “Whole-of-System” approach by revitalizing the NAP with zero tolerance for militancy. Launching targeted economic zones in conflict-prone areas to provide employment to youth, reducing their vulnerability to extremist narratives including leveraging the enhanced coordination of the CDF office to conduct precise, intelligence-led operations that dismantle terror financing networks without disrupting local businesses.

Mian Zahid Hussein termed Asim Munir’s appointment as a nightmare for the enemies of Pakistan and said that the business community stands firmly behind him, and his tenure as CDF will usher in an era of impregnable defense and sustainable economic prosperity for Pakistan.