Karachi : Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, and Former Provincial Minister Information Technology, has stated that the Pakistani business community, warmly welcomes the historic appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDF) of Pakistan. This landmark constitutional reform, which unifies the command of the armed forces, is viewed as a decisive step toward enhancing national security, military efficiency, and regional stability—all prerequisites for sustained economic growth.

Mian Zahid Hussain acknowledged that the Chief of Defence Staff position unifies the roles of the Army and service chiefs, reflecting modern warfare needs. This change is seen positively in the business sector, as stability fosters economic growth. With Field Marshal Munir at the helm, the CDF aims to strengthen Pakistan’s defense and boost investor confidence for economic success. His leadership during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict and later his diplomatic achievements highlight his ability to steer national defense under pressure.

Advertisements

Mian Zahid Hussain also said that the business community is troubled by the rise of terrorist attacks in Pakistan which is costing precious lives. Effective counter-terrorism needs a comprehensive approach, focusing on intelligence-driven strategies, strengthening civilian law enforcement, and reforming the criminal justice system for quick prosecutions.

Mian Zahid Hussain emphasized that boosting economic activities in remote regions is must, therefor government and stakeholders must create jobs and counter extremist narratives. Collective security relies on strong political commitment and consistent international engagement to tackle cross-border terrorism.

The business community pledges its full support to the government and the armed forces, led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, in securing Pakistan’s future. We call upon all national institutions and political forces to unite in a single, unwavering mission to ensure national security, which is the foundational pillar for national prosperity.