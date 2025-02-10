Karachi: The Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of

Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), and the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) have agreed to collaborate in addressing the challenges faced by traders and industrialists. They emphasized that if the federal and provincial governments take revolutionary steps to promote industrialization and provide necessary facilities, Pakistan’s business community can secure the country's rightful place in the regional economy.

This was stated by PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan while addressing a luncheon held in honor of FPCCI

President Atif Ikram Sheikh, KATI President Junaid Naqi, and other business leaders. The event was attended by

Zubair Chhaya, Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI; Khalid Tawab, Chairman of UBG Sindh Region; Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of NBG; Ahmed Chinoy; FPCCI Vice President Abdul Muhaimin Bilal Khan; KATI Senior Vice President Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh; KATI Vice President Tariq Hussain; and several other former presidents, chairpersons, and business leaders.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Umer Rehan highlighted the severe challenges faced by industrialists, including the

highest electricity, gas, and production costs in the region. He stressed the urgent need for a joint approach to

resolving business community issues and called on traders and industrialists to unite in advocating their demands

to the government.He proposed that FPCCI, KATI, and PVMA should form a unified front to engage in negotiations with the Sindh and federal governments. The discussions should focus on reducing production costs, addressing electricity, gas, and water supply issues, tax concerns, interest rates, and security challenges. He also noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently expressed a strong commitment to resolving business community challenges, raising hopes for effective solutions if traders and industrialists work collectively.

KATI President Junaid Naqi pointed out that industrialists are struggling with numerous problems, including tax

complexities, utility shortages, and security concerns, which have brought businesses to the brink of collapse. He

emphasized the necessity of a collective action plan to address these growing issues. FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, the chief guest, reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to resolving business community concerns. He highlighted FPCCI’s role in advocating for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) reforms, which led to a government decision to lower electricity prices. Agreeing with Sheikh Umer Rehan’s proposal, he announced the formation of a joint committee under FPCCI’s leadership to document business challenges and propose solutions. The committee’s recommendations will be presented to the federal and provincial governments, the finance minister, and relevant departments to push for priority resolution of business sector challenges. Other speakers at the event, including Mian Zahid Hussain, Zubair Chhaya, Khalid Tawab, and Bilal Khan, also addressed key business concerns and called for proactive engagement between the government and business community.