KARACHI: Chairman of the Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMPP) and Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Saquib Fayyaz Maggon, has extended his congratulations to Javed Alam Odho on assuming charge as Inspector General of Sindh Police.

In a statement, Maggon expressed confidence that Odho’s professional expertise and experience would play a vital role in strengthening law and order across the province. He noted that Sindh Police faces multiple challenges, including crime prevention, safeguarding the business community, and restoring public trust.

Highlighting the importance of a secure environment for economic growth, Maggon stressed that traders urgently require peace and stability to continue their business activities without fear. He hoped the new IG would establish close coordination with the business community and take priority measures to address their concerns.

He lauded Javed Alam Odho’s past performance and, citing his valuable services as Karachi Police Chief, expressed the hope that as Inspector General of Sindh he would forge close coordination with the business community and take priority steps to address their issues.

Mr. Maggon further remarked that under Javed Alam Odho’s leadership, Sindh Police would not only intensify its efforts against crime but also enhance its image as a public service institution. He extended best wishes to the new IG and assured full cooperation from the business community in initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and prosperity in the province.