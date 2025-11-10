Karachi Pakistan (November 10, 2025) : Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, and the former IT Minister Sindh, supported the 27th Amendment, which aims to improve constitutional efficiency and restructure key state institutions, particularly Article 243 regarding Armed Forces command. It proposes abolishing the CJCSC role and creating the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) position, which would also be held by the Army Chief, thus recognizing him as the head of all military forces. The bill also provides lifelong privileges for five-star military officers.

Mian Zahid Hussain emphasized that a stable legal environment is crucial for fostering investor confidence and driving economic growth. The amendment’s political implications will create long-term stability of state institutions. Improved inter-services coordination also enhances national security, vital for economic stability and attracting foreign direct investment.

Mian Zahid Hussain praised the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which would take over exclusive jurisdiction for cases involving constitutional interpretation and fundamental rights, thereby encouraging the Supreme Court’s role primarily to appellate functions. It also proposes changes to the appointment and transfer of High Court judges.

Mian Zahid Hussain emphasized the need for an independent judiciary to resolve business community litigation and contract issues. A new FCC could expedite dispute resolutions and reduce judicial backlogs in Pakistan. Given their 80% contribution to GDP, stability is crucial for the business community. Proposed amendments should be paired with robust economic reforms, as data suggests a correlation between political stability and FDI. Despite recent resilience, constitutional changes can lead to market uncertainty, so the government must reassure investors about economic stability.

Mian Zahid Hussain emphasized that as key stakeholders, the business community urges the government to engage with the business community, economists, and legal experts in a meaningful dialogue to ensure that the 27th Amendment serves the long-term goal of a more robust, stable, and economically prosperous Pakistan. The final text must clearly safeguard democratic norms, provincial financial autonomy, and judicial independence to secure a positive trajectory for our national economy.