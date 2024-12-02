Famous actor Bushra Ansari has slammed the practice of dowry, saying those who demand it are “dishonorable.”

In a recent video, she shared personal experiences, revealing that despite giving her sons-in-law lavish gifts, including an apartment, they failed to show gratitude or respect.

Ansari expressed disappointment with individuals who, after accepting dowry, neglect their wives. “Parents raise their daughters, educate them, and marry them off with hopes of their happiness, often sacrificing their own well-being in the process. I did the same for my daughters,” she said.

She further said that, like many parents, she had given her daughters clothes, jewelry, furniture, and even an apartment at the time of their marriages. However, she lamented that her sons-in-law, whom she had treated as her own sons, were “shameless and ungrateful.”

Ansari also contrasted this situation with practices in other countries, highlighting laws that ensure women’s security after marriage. In Saudi Arabia, for instance, men are required to register a house in their wife’s name upon marriage.