Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 February 2025: Azizi Developments, Dubai’s leading private developer, has successfully launched sales for its iconic new project, Burj Azizi, the world’s second-tallest tower at 725 meters. The landmark event, held on 18 February 2025 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, marked a historic milestone for the real estate developer and was a testament to the long-cherished vision of its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Mirwais Azizi.

The grand unveiling event saw the attendance of over 15,000 distinguished guests, including government officials, investors, business leaders, diplomats, media representatives, and influencers. The evening was further elevated by a spectacular performance from American superstar Jennifer Lopez, making it a truly memorable occasion.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Mirwais Azizi stated: “In Dubai and cities around the world, new projects emerge every day. However, a project like Burj Azizi is a once-in-a-generation achievement. It brings me immense joy to witness the realization of a dream that has been years in the making. This project has required unwavering dedication and collaboration from experts across the globe, and I am proud to see it come to fruition.”

“The significance of Burj Azizi extends beyond its record-setting height and architectural brilliance. It is a symbol of Dubai’s leadership in engineering and design, adding another milestone to the city’s already impressive skyline. Strategically positioned on Sheikh Zayed Road, named after the UAE’s founding father, Burj Azizi embodies the legacy of Dubai,” added Mr. Azizi.

Slated for completion by 2028, the 725-meter-high, 131+ story tower will feature a distinguished mix of residential, hotel, retail, and entertainment spaces. An ultra-luxury mall, housing prestigious high-end fashion brands, will be a central attraction. The residential segment will comprise lavish one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with every 20 floors dedicated to an exclusive amenity level featuring swimming pools, a sauna and steam room, a fully equipped gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room, a business center, a cinema, restaurants, coffee shops, and a supermarket. The pinnacle of luxury living will be represented by ultra-luxury penthouses with private access to world-class amenities.

At higher elevations, the tower will host an all-suite seven-star hotel, setting new standards in opulence. Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French, and Russian – the hotel will offer a diverse range of themed dining experiences, along with an exclusive Emirati restaurant. Additionally, the hotel will feature a luxury ballroom and a beach club.

Burj Azizi is set to break multiple world records, including hosting the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. The tower will also house a unique museum chronicling its development, with multimedia exhibits showcasing its journey from conception to completion.

Expressing gratitude for the support and inspiration received from Dubai’s leadership, Mr. Azizi remarked: “I extend my deepest appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his visionary leadership. I also thank the Dubai authorities for their unwavering support in making this groundbreaking project a reality. Burj Azizi is more than just a skyscraper; it is a tribute to Dubai’s growing global stature and a legacy for generations to come.”