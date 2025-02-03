The delay in the implementation of the decision to grant industrial status to the warehousing and logistics sector is also a major obstacle to the improvement of the economy as the bureaucracy has failed to implement this important decision despite its approval.

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Bureaucracy tactics are sabotaging the government’s public relief measures, President of Pakistan Agriculture and Horticulture Forum Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain said in a statement. The delay in implementation is also a major hindrance to the improvement of the economy because despite the approval of this important decision, the bureaucracy has failed to implement it Which has created frustration and anxiety in the Economic Coordination Committee, highlighting the ongoing resistance of the MENACC to implement the directive, Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain said that cold storage Pakistan It plays an important role in the agricultural sector of the country due to which the cold storage industry has been given the status of an industry But despite this, Nepra and WAPDA are making pretexts to provide licenses and bills are being sent on the basis of commercial tariff instead of commercial industrial tariff, which is causing serious damage to Halal meat, fruit and vegetable industries including fishery. is arriving While exports are also declining due to such reasons as it plays a major role in Pakistan’s exports, it has severely affected farmers, exporters and common people alike. Demanding the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif He said that immediate and decisive action should be taken against those responsible for stalling and delaying all these necessary reforms so that the efforts of the government to improve the economy and reduce the burden on the people are not harmed by the inertia and resistance of the bureaucracy. Said to solve the problems faced by the economy quickly Your leadership will restore confidence in the government’s commitment to economic reforms and people’s welfare. Efforts are being made which is tantamount to anti-nationalism