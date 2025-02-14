The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a positive surge in early trading on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index climbing by 754 points, a 0.67% increase, to reach 113,318.85 by 10:40 am.

In contrast, Thursday’s trading session ended on a bearish note, with the KSE-100 index losing 360.86 points, or 0.32%, closing at 112,564.08 points, down from 112,924.94 points the previous day.

A total of 596,739,574 shares were traded, compared to 669,597,325 shares in the last session, with the total value of shares traded standing at Rs30.965 billion, up from Rs27.904 billion on the previous day.

Out of 445 companies that traded their shares, 176 recorded gains, while 221 experienced losses, and 48 companies saw their share prices remain unchanged. The top trading companies included B.O. Punjab, with 79,317,612 shares traded at Rs11.86 per share, Lotte Chemical with 72,104,503 shares at Rs21.23 per share, and Power Cement with 40,290,839 shares at Rs10.03 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited saw the largest price increase, gaining Rs90.97 per share to close at Rs1,943.16, followed by Pakistan Services Limited, which rose by Rs64.51 to close at Rs1,025.10.

On the downside, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited experienced the biggest drop, losing Rs441.45 per share to close at Rs23,482.54, while Nestle Pakistan Limited followed with a decrease of Rs63.50, closing at Rs7,366.50.