KARACHI: In a Landmark collaboration to strengthen tourism ties between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bukhari Travel & Tourism Services and the Saudi Tourism Authority jointly organized a high-profile roadshow at the Marriott Hotel Karachi on August 27, 2025. The event aimed to highlight Saudi Arabia’s growing potential as a leading global tourism destination and to promote travel opportunities for Pakistani travelers.

Key figures from the travel and tourism industry, airlines, corporate sectors, media representatives, and other stakeholders attended the roadshow. The event served as a platform to showcase Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage, Destination Weddings, spiritual experiences, leisure attractions, corporate incentive travel, Study Tours, exhibitions, sports tourism, family holidays, Red Sea adventures, and its Vision 2030 tourism initiatives.

During the event, Mr. Muhammad Rafiq Khan, Chairman of Bukhari Group of Companies, extended his best wishes and appreciated the strengthening partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the tourism sector. He was confident that this initiative would open new opportunities for bilateral travel business, and cultural exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sofia Al-Khawar, Country Manager-Saudi Tourism Authority, shared her point of view on the evolving tourism landscape of Saudi Arabia. She emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to creating world-class experiences for travelers and highlighted the importance of the Pakistani market in their regional strategy. “We are thrilled to work closely with Bukhari Travel & Tourism Services to bring more awareness and accessibility to Saudi Arabia’s diverse tourism offerings,” she remarked. During the road show, significant industry tycoons shared their visions.

The roadshow concluded with networking sessions, presentations, and interactive discussions, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees and further solidifying the growing bond between the two nations in the tourism domain.