ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan prepares to present its federal budget for 2026–27 in the National Assembly, business leaders have urged the government to prioritise women entrepreneurs as a key driver of economic growth.

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Samina Fazil, founder president of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), said women entrepreneurs must be treated as an economic asset rather than a welfare concern. She warned that repeated policy commitments have not translated into meaningful support.

She added that this gap between policy and implementation continues to weaken Pakistan’s economic potential.

Low Representation of Women in Business

According to State Bank of Pakistan data, women own only around 8% of the country’s more than five million small and medium enterprises. Fazil said this shows a major structural gap in access to business opportunities.

She also pointed to weak budgetary support. In 2025–26, women-focused projects received just 0.2% of the federal development budget. Moreover, combined spending on women-related education and health programmes stood at only 0.57%.

Over the past five years, only 1.3% of Public Sector Development Programme funds were allocated to women-focused initiatives.

Calls for Targeted Budget Measures

Fazil urged the Finance Ministry to close the gap between policy promises and fiscal allocations. She called for several targeted measures in the upcoming budget.

These include a dedicated credit line for women entrepreneurs at concessional rates. She also demanded mandatory representation of women on the boards of the Export Development Fund and SMEDA.

In addition, she proposed procurement quotas for women-led businesses in federal contracts. She further suggested expanding the G-11 women’s marketplace model to all provincial capitals.

She also called for greater inclusion of women in trade delegations and dedicated land allocations for women entrepreneurs.

Policy Without Funding Raises Concerns

Pakistan launched the National Women Entrepreneurship Policy in November 2025. The policy aims to increase women’s participation in economic activity and improve access to finance.

However, critics say it lacks clear funding and enforcement mechanisms. As a result, concerns remain over its implementation and long-term impact.

Regional Comparison Highlights Gap

Former FPCCI vice president Naima Ansari highlighted Pakistan’s lag behind regional peers.

She noted that Bangladesh has a gender budget of about USD 23.7 billion. In addition, women-led micro and small enterprises there account for nearly one-quarter of all SMEs.

India has also expanded its gender budget to around USD 52.7 billion for 2026–27. This represents nearly 9.4% of total federal spending.

Similarly, Malaysia has introduced targeted support programmes. These include financing facilities and low-interest funds for women-owned businesses.

Women Seen as Key to Economic Growth

Fazil said Pakistan’s Rs17.1 trillion budget for 2026–27 targets 4.1% GDP growth. It also sets a tax revenue target of Rs15.267 trillion.

She argued that increasing women’s participation in the formal economy is essential for sustainable growth. Therefore, she stressed that women entrepreneurship should be treated as an economic strategy, not a welfare initiative.

She added that with limited fiscal space due to debt servicing, targeted budget allocations are necessary. Otherwise, she warned, the National Women Entrepreneurship Policy may remain unimplemented, joining several past underfunded frameworks.