Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, to welcome guests to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III’s 77th birthday in Islamabad.

The celebration followed an important year for the UK-Pakistan relationship. It saw connectivity between the two countries improve with the lifting of the air safety ban on Pakistani airlines, leading to PIA’s first flight to Manchester in 5 years. This year also saw the UK introduce eVisas for students and workers, making travel easier and strengthening ties.

2025 also saw bilateral trade reach £5.5 billion, crossing the £5 billion mark for the first time. The UK continued its support for Pakistan’s flood recovery efforts, while the launch of the UK–Pakistan Trade Dialogue opened new opportunities in services and innovation.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

“Just as Pakistan is made up of rich and diverse cultures, the UK has incredible diversity through its four nations. And all four of our nations- England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales- have a vital part to play in our partnership with Pakistan.”

The event celebrated the cultural ties between the UK and Pakistan, with guests arriving to music of Bagpipers from the Pakistani Military. There was a special performance from Maria Unera who played a medley of classic British hits from across the four nations.