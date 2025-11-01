Karachi Pakistan : Brigadier Muhammad Umar Farooq, Regional Directorate Commander, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh, was invited over a lunch meeting hosted by Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman, Pakistan Tanners Association (South Zone).
Brigadier Muhammad Umar Farooq was warmly welcomed at the Association by Mr. Hamid Zahur, Chairman PTA (Central), Mr. Yousuf Shafiq, Vice Chairman PTA (S.Z), Mr. Zubair Chhaya, Acting Patron-in-Chief KATI, Mr. Ikram Rajput, President KATI, Mr. Zahid Hameed, Senior Vice President KATI, Mr. Talha Ali, Vice President KATI, along with other distinguished guests from the Leather and Export-Oriented Industries.
The agenda of the meeting focused on addressing the unnecessary hurdles faced by exporters, particularly the issues arising when export shipments are halted under the pretext of inspections and other non-essential reasons.
During the session, Brigadier Muhammad Umar Farooq gave a comprehensive presentation on the operational framework of the ANF Department, highlighting the challenges faced by ANF teams in combating narcotics activities. He also elaborated on the methods used by smugglers, including the misuse of legitimately imported chemicals by exporters for illicit drug manufacturing.
The Commander assured maximum coordination between exporters and the ANF, reaffirming his department’s commitment to eliminating unnecessary obstacles for legitimate businesses. He further emphasized ANF’s resolve to eradicate the elements contributing to the spread of narcotics, protecting the youth and ensuring a safer, drug-free society.
