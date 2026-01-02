Three Official Programs Confirmed – Pakistan Senate Delegation

I am honored to confirm three official programs for the visiting Pakistan Senate delegation, hosted by me, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD, Ed.D., Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA (PPI-USA).

Program Schedule

U.S.–Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Engagement (IPG) Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, January 22, 2026 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Held under the sponsorship of a Member of the United States Congress

Press Conference & Media Interaction

National Press Club, Washington, D.C. – Zenger Room Friday, January 23, 2026 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Community & Policy Reception

Mujtaba House, 55 Edwards Road, Clifton, New Jersey Saturday, January 24, 2026 6:00 PM

Pakistan Senate Delegation

• Senator Syedaal Khan Nasir Deputy Chairman, Senate of Pakistan — Head of Delegation

• Senator Saleem Mandviwala PPP . Chief Whip Senate

• Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan (PPP)

• Senator Bushra Butt (PML-N)

• Senator Faisal Vawda (Independent)

• Senator Tahir Khalil Minorities Representative (PML-N)

• Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti Karachi

• Ms. Rabeea Anwar Additional Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan

• Host & Organizer

• Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD, Ed.D. Chairman, Pakistan Policy Institute USA (PPI-USA)

& the leadership team of the Pakistan Policy Institute:

Matloob Khan (Texas)

Pervez Rafique (New York)

Dr Sengbae Ju (New Jersey)

Syed Asfar Imam (Washington, D.C.)

Umer Chaudhry (New Jersey)

Dr. Qasim Naveed Cheema (New Jersey)

Kennith Gonzalez, Chief of the Staff (New Jersey)

• All engagements are organized to promote parliamentary dialogue, democratic values, and institutional cooperation between the United States Congress and the Senate of Pakistan and are conducted in full compliance with U.S. laws.

MESSAGE FROM PAKISTAN POLICY INSTITUTE USA:

Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, is hosting a landmark visit that is writing a new chapter in the history of Pakistan’s Parliament.

This engagement marks the first-ever Inter-Parliamentary Group (IPG) interaction between Pakistan’s Senate and the United States Congress,

the first press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., focused on Pakistan’s geopolitical relevance amid a global crisis,

and the first structured economic outreach to restore U.S. investor confidence in Pakistan. Together, these unprecedented milestones represent a historic shift in Pakistan–U.S. parliamentary, media, and economic engagement—conceived and led under the strategic leadership of Dr. Gholam Mujtaba.