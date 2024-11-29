Karachi : Material deprivation in Pakistan’s schools is a critical hurdle to quality education. Rural and public institutions often lack essential resources like textbooks, stationery, and clean drinking water. Shockingly, only 56% of rural schools have electricity, and 40% lack proper toilets, disproportionately affecting female students. Overcrowded classrooms with poorly trained teachers exacerbate the learning gap, as student-to-teacher ratios often surpass 50:1.

While NGOs and community initiatives strive to mitigate these challenges by supplying resources, systemic issues like underfunding and governance failures persist. Addressing this deprivation requires increased government investment, fair resource distribution, and innovative public-private collaborations. Without urgent reforms, millions of children may continue to face barriers to their right to education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.