More than 48,000 sellers beat their previous 11.11 sales, while improved customer experience and higher prepaid orders underline growing confidence in online shopping.

[Karachi, December 04, 2025]: Daraz Pakistan’s 11.11 campaign, the country’s biggest online sale of the year, closed with record-breaking results driven by brand performance on DarazMall. As millions of customers shopped across the platform, DarazMall, the authenticity guaranteed channel for leading brands, emerged as the standout growth engine, with its brands recording 50X growth during the campaign and setting a new benchmark for trusted online shopping in Pakistan. Household names such as Knorr, Lipton, Pond’s, Rivaj, Saeed Ghani, Zellbury, J., Stylo, Haier and Meclay ranked among the most loved brands, while Haier, Tecno, Samsung, Asim Jofa, JC Buckman, Zero, Nestlé, TCL, Mezan and Cherry stood out as some of the fastest growing.

Advertisements

Across the wider platform, shoppers turned to Daraz in unprecedented numbers, browsing an assortment of more than 10 million discounted products from their favourite brands. Makeup, women’s fashion, audio, skincare and men’s fashion emerged as the top categories, while lip gloss, mascara, serums, unstitched 3-piece suits, handbags, winter tracksuits, earbuds, smartwatches, hair straighteners and scented candles were among the most ordered favourites.

New and emerging brands also rode the 11.11 wave. Rising stars of the campaign included Loyi, Kabishah, Sereno, MoltyHome, SAC, Organic Inn, Savannah, Fitted, AccuFix Cosmetics and Kingtox, many of whom used 11.11 to reach national audiences at scale for the first time. Brands that leaned into curated moments such as Brand Rush Hour saw particularly strong results, with participating partners recording a 700% uplift in orders during those time-bound windows. On the marketing side, up to 2,300 sellers and brands activated Daraz Marketing Solutions (DMS) ads, a 40% increase versus last year, achieving a return on ad spend of up to 16 dollars for every dollar invested.

This brand-led growth also translated into the strongest 11.11 yet for the seller community. More than 48,000 sellers surpassed their 11.11 sales from last year, making 2025 their best performing 11.11 to date.

Customer experience remained a core focus throughout the event. The operations network delivered the longest order over a distance of 1,969 km from Karachi to Gilgit, while the quickest delivery during the campaign reached a customer in just 6 hours. Across the full 11.11 period, Daraz achieved a 92% customer satisfaction rating, reflecting continued improvements in delivery, service and product quality.

Digital payments also continued to strengthen. The key digital payments partner Easypaisa’s transactions on Daraz recorded an uplift of more than 12X compared to usual trading days, signalling growing consumer confidence in cashless shopping and the rising adoption of wallets and cards across Pakistan.

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director Daraz Pakistan, said, “We are proud of how 11.11 has evolved into an annual moment that brings Pakistan’s digital economy to life. It is when customers discover new favourite brands, DarazMall partners see the strongest results of their year and small businesses from every corner of the country find a national stage. The continued shift of shoppers towards trusted online channels, especially for branded products on DarazMall, shows how deeply e-commerce is now woven into everyday life. This year’s 11.11 reflects how much potential Pakistan has when technology, logistics and digital payments work together. We remain committed to investing in better service, stronger protections and more opportunities for brands, sellers and customers so this growth contributes meaningfully to the wider digital economy.”

With DarazMall at the centre of record-breaking brand growth, double-digit uplift in digital payments and millions of Pakistanis saving on their favourite products this year, Daraz Pakistan’s 11.11 has further cemented its position as the country’s biggest online shopping event of the year.