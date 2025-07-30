Advertisements

Pioneering health tech firm Boston Health AI, announces the launch of Hami, the world’s first AI-powered physician assistant, designed to optimize physician efficiency and enable personalized, evidence-driven and compassionate patient care at scale. Based on human-centered design and intelligent automation, Hami is currently in active deployment across multiple hospitals in Pakistan and will expand globally over the coming year.

Built on the belief that expert-level healthcare should be available to everyone, everywhere, without any time constraint, Boston Health AI’s Hami is designed as a physician-first tool – combining real-world clinical insight with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to support doctors in delivering high-quality, equitable care. By reducing administrative burdens and enabling more informed decisions, Hami helps physicians focus on what matters most: their patients.

“Healthcare should not depend on geography or income. With Hami, we’re using the power of AI to break barriers and support physicians in delivering expert level care to every patient, whether they’re in Boston or Badin. It’s a reimagining of what accessible, intelligent and physician-empowered healthcare can look like at scale.” said Dr. Adil Haider, Founder of Boston Health AI, and former Dean of the Aga Khan University Medical College. “Hami is an interactive, patient facing AI powered physician assistant, built with proprietary models and fully compliant with global privacy and security standards. It bridges the gap between physicians and patients, streamlining medical intake, analyzing clinical data and generating structured, evidence-based recommendations for physicians. It reduces administrative burden, enhances physician efficiency and supports high-quality consultations. Through Hami, we aim to reach and improve the lives of 1 billion patients worldwide.”

Healthcare systems across the world are under growing strain, driven by workforce shortages, rising costs, fragmented access and outdated infrastructure. The World Health Organization projects a global shortfall of 11 million healthcare professionals by 2030; a gap that will hit low-resource settings the hardest[]. In Pakistan alone, over 87 million people lack access to essential care[]. Patients in these environments often face long wait times and rushed consultations, severely limiting the quality and continuity of care. In response, Boston Health AI was established to help address these challenges, leveraging technology to close critical gaps in care. Boston Health AI is led by global award-winning trauma surgeon and health equity leader Dr. Adil Haider, in collaboration with U.S.-based AI-focused venture studio, C10 Labs and Systems Limited, a global systems integrator specializing in AI-driven transformation and consulting services.

“At Systems Limited, we believe technology can play a powerful role in improving healthcare,” said Asif Peer, Group CEO and Managing Director of Systems Limited, and co-founder and tech partner at Boston Health AI. “Our teams worked closely with Boston Health AI to build a secure, adaptable, and scalable platform for Hami. By combining clinical insight with robust engineering, we’ve developed a solution that can improve how care is delivered, while also creating space for meaningful innovation in other sectors.”

Hami functions as an intelligent, interactive AI-physician assistant that streamlines medical intake by actively listening to patients, gathering their complete health stories, including past illnesses and concerns, without time pressure. This allows patients to communicate their symptoms fully and accurately. With features like a real-time AI-enabled ambient scribe, Hami listens, transcribes, and intelligently formats physician-patient conversations into structured SOAP notes. Hami supports multilingual input and delivers language-agnostic experiences, increasing accessibility for a diverse population.