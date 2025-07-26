Advertisements

The teaser of the upcoming Indian film ‘Dhurandhar’ has ignited a wave of anger in Pakistan, with many accusing the movie of promoting anti-Pakistan propaganda. The film’s trailer has been criticized for portraying Pakistan in a negative light, which Pakistani citizens and political circles have termed as a deliberate attempt to malign the country.

What has intensified the controversy is the use of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) flags and images of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in the teaser. Many Pakistanis are offended by what they see as a disrespectful and inaccurate portrayal of a revered national leader. The depiction of Benazir Bhutto’s era, her age, and potential negative characterization within the film’s plot has provoked widespread condemnation.

‘Dhurandhar’, an action-thriller set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions, follows an Indian protagonist fighting terrorism on Pakistani soil. The teaser, however, has been perceived as an extension of Bollywood’s trend of anti-Pakistan narratives, a sentiment that has been echoed across social media platforms.

The unauthorized use of Benazir Bhutto’s imagery and PPP’s political symbols in such a controversial context has deeply offended PPP supporters and Pakistani citizens alike. A PPP spokesperson denounced the teaser, accusing the filmmakers of distorting Pakistan’s political history and violating the legacy of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister.

The backlash has been swift, with hashtags like #BoycottDhurandhar trending in Pakistan. Social media users have lambasted the film for disrespecting Pakistan’s leaders and labeled it as an attempt to spread false propaganda. Many have drawn parallels between Dhurandhar and previous Bollywood films like Phantom, The Kashmir Files, and Ek Tha Tiger, which faced similar accusations of portraying Pakistan negatively.

Adding to the controversy, a video clip from the movie’s shooting in Ludhiana, Punjab, shows actor Ranveer Singh waving a Pakistani flag and appearing in a villainous look, which drew criticism from Indian netizens as well. Some Indian users questioned the filmmakers and authorities on how Pakistan’s national flag was allowed to be hoisted on Indian soil during filming.

While the full storyline of Dhurandhar is yet to be revealed, Indian media suggests that the plot revolves around a covert operation by an Indian intelligence officer uncovering conspiracies tied to national security.

With its release approaching, the film is likely to remain a flashpoint of controversy, further straining cultural sentiments between Pakistan and India.