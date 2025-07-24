Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – The body of retired Colonel Qazi Ishaq has been recovered from the Sawan River, three days after he and his daughter were swept away by floodwaters in a private housing society amid Islamabad’s torrential rains. His 25-year-old daughter remains missing as rescue operations intensify.

The tragic incident unfolded when Colonel Ishaq’s vehicle got stuck in rapidly rising floodwaters. Despite his efforts to restart the car, the powerful current dragged the vehicle into a storm drain, leaving witnesses in shock as it vanished from sight.

Advertisements

After days of relentless search efforts, rescue teams discovered wreckage from the car beneath Sawan Bridge—its door and bonnet ripped off by the sheer force of the water. Soon after, Colonel Ishaq’s body was found in the river.

Search teams, including Rescue 1122, Navy divers, helicopters, and drone squads, are working tirelessly to locate his missing daughter, as the grieving family holds onto faint hope for her survival.

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the grave dangers of urban flooding, exposing critical lapses in infrastructure planning, disaster preparedness, and public safety measures during Pakistan’s monsoon season.