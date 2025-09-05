Karachi, Pakistan – Adeel Ahmed, aka Adeel Raja, CEO of Inclusive Destiny, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TRANSCEND 369, a project of Khudi Foundation, and secured an angel investment against his ask.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to Adeel’s dedication to empowering fellow Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through innovative assistive technology.

Advertisements

As the first visually impaired computer graduate of Pakistan, Adeel’s journey from a determined student to an IT Trainer is a beacon of hope for countless individuals. His startup, “Inclusive Companion,” promises to revolutionize mobility and accessibility for PWDs nationwide. Currently incubated at the National Incubation Center, Karachi, Inclusive Destiny is poised to make a significant impact in the lives of PWDs.

The angel investment is dedicated to two extraordinary individuals who have inspired the Founder of TRANSCEND 369 to work passionately and selflessly for the empowerment of PWDs:

– Mr. Zaigham Rizvi: A legendary housing expert who has selflessly served the cause of PWD empowerment for the last 40 years and continues to uplift them through PWDs-network.net.

– Late Zubeida Mustafa: A veteran journalist who defied adversity, continuing to read and write with assistive technology despite losing her eyesight to Retina Pigmentosa. Her legacy lives on, inspiring others and touching lives through her donated organs, especially her retina.

The MOU signing with TRANSCEND 369 marks a significant milestone for Inclusive Destiny. As part of the Transcend Mentorship Program, Adeel will receive valuable guidance, networking opportunities, and access to angel investments.

On this occasion, renowned disability inclusion activist & Founder of TRANSCEND 369, Sarwat N Shah expressed,

“Congratulations, Adeel! This achievement is a testament to your hard work, perseverance, and passion for creating a more disability-inclusive world. We wish you continued success and look forward to witnessing the impact of your innovative solution.”

Mr. Syed Azfar Hussain, Dr. Badar Sami, Ms Sundus Haseeb, Mrs Wajeeha Adeel and Master ZunNoorain Adeel graced the landmark event at NIC Karachi.

About TRANSCEND 369

TRANSCEND 369 is a project of Khudi Foundation that aims to support PWD-led startups with mentorship, networking, and access to angel investments. It’s mission is to empower PWDs with mentorship, networking and access to investment and create a more inclusive society.