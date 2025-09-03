Karachi: Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, , has strongly condemned the blast at BNP Mengal’s public gathering, terming it a tragic and cowardly act that not only targeted innocent human lives but was also a heinous attempt to sabotage democratic values and political activities of the people.

He said that such incidents prove that terrorists and anti-state elements are active against peace and stability in Balochistan, but the people of Balochistan, through their sacrifices and unity, will continue to foil these conspiracies as always. These acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the people and political forces.

Syed Aman Shah expressed profound grief and sorrow with the families of the martyrs, saying that their sacrifices will never go in vain, while also praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Syed Aman Shah, The Provincial Convener of Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, further stated that the government and law enforcement agencies must immediately apprehend the perpetrators of this incident and bring them to justice so that such tragic events may be prevented in the future. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions, acknowledging that it is because of their efforts that significant successes have been achieved in the fight against terrorism. However, such incidents still highlight the urgent need for more comprehensive and coordinated measures for the complete eradication of terrorism.