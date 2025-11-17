VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is glad to share that its in-house Legal Team has received 3 major industry accolades in 2025, showing the growing influence of crypto legal teams in global finance.

At the Thomson Reuters Asian Legal Business (ALB) Hong Kong Law Awards 2025, Phil Leung, Bitget Legal Director, was named “Young Lawyer of the Year”, having also been shortlisted as a finalist for “Fintech Lawyer of the Year”. The Bitget Legal Team was shortlisted for “Fintech Team of the Year,” while Chief Legal Officer Hon Ng was a finalist for “Lawyer of the Year”, placing the team alongside leading international law firms and top-tier in-house legal teams. The ceremony brought together more than 400 professionals from top law firms, financial institutions, and in-house legal teams, including several major crypto platforms.

Bitget’s Legal Team later won LexisNexis’ “ELITE Team” award 2025, with Phil Leung being honoured as a LexisNexis top “40 UNDER 40” lawyer 2025. LexisNexis highlighted Bitget’s rapid expansion between 2024 and 2025, during which the exchange rose from a top-10 to a top-4 global crypto exchange by trading volume. By 2025, the platform served over 120 million users around the world and processed on average more than US$30 billion in crypto trades each day, equating to over US$1 trillion a year.

Bitget’s Legal, Compliance and Internal Controls Department was formed in 2024 under the leadership of Hon Ng. Phil Leung joined shortly after as its first department-level leader. Since then, the group has expanded to over 100 professionals globally, guiding Bitget through key legal areas such as licensing, regulatory, commercial, corporate, dispute resolution, and employment matters as the exchange broadens its presence in key markets.

Commenting on the recognitions, Hon Ng, Bitget’s Chief Legal Officer, said: “These awards show that specialist crypto in-house teams are now part of the mainstream legal community. Bitget’s legal team has been designed to match the pace of regulatory change, safeguard users, and support responsible product growth.”

The recent honours from LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters Asian Legal Business add to a growing list of acknowledgements for Bitget’s legal function, which continues to play a central role in the exchange’s international expansion, risk management, and regulatory strategy.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world’s most thrilling championships.