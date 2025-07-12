Advertisements

ISLAMABAD — July 12, 2025: The global cryptocurrency market witnessed a modest recovery on Saturday, with total market capitalization rising by 2.08% to reach $3.22 trillion, according to data from CoinPedia and Coinbase. Despite the uptick, overall trading volume saw a marginal increase of 2.21%, reaching $96.3 billion.

However, investor sentiment remains cautious. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently stands at 37, placing it in the “Fear” zone — an indication that market participants remain wary of impulsive trading in the face of volatility.

Bitcoin Price Update (Global & Pakistan)

Globally, Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a 1.22% daily price increase, pushing its value to $98,095.43. Its market capitalization now stands at $1.94 trillion, while intraday trading volume rose 10.64% to reach $36.17 billion.

In Pakistan, the price of 1 BTC is currently PKR 25,828,751.86. Bitcoin’s circulating supply stands at 19,823,671 BTC, translating to a local market cap of PKR 513.59 trillion. Over the past 24 hours, BTC trading volume in the country surged by PKR 1.69 trillion, a 13.05% rise from the previous session. On the previous day, Bitcoin worth PKR 12.96 trillion was traded across local exchanges.

Market Risks Remain

Despite the rally, analysts caution that the upward trend remains fragile. If Bitcoin fails to maintain the critical $93,000 support level, it could trigger forced liquidation of over $1.3 billion in leveraged long positions, potentially sparking a wider market correction.

Crypto rates remain highly sensitive to global market fluctuations, regulatory developments, and investor sentiment — underscoring the importance of vigilance for both institutional and retail investors.