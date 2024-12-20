SARGODHA, Dec 20 (INP): The Benazir Income Support Program has set up 11 camp sites across the district for the smooth payment of upcoming quarterly tranche for December 2024 to 173 ,272 beneficiaries. Four sites have been set up in Sargodha and two in Kotmoman while one site each has been set up in Bhalwal, Bhera, Sahiwal, Sillanwali and Shahpur. Deputy Director BISP Raazia Yasmin told APP on Friday that the installment payment process will start from December 23. She said that to finalize arrangements at these centers, she chaired a special meeting where all District and Tehsill BISP officers participated. She informed that all possible facilities would be provided to deserving beneficiaries, especially women. She said that Assistant Commissioners would be the focal persons to monitor the arrangements in their tehsils. In the meeting, tasks were assigned to all relevant departments for cleanliness, drinking water, proper seating arrangements, medical camps, walk-through gates, firefighting, parking arrangements at the camp sites. The Deputy Director BISP said that transparency in the distribution process should be ensured and providing basic facilities at the centers should be the top priority of the bank administration. The machines and devices placed at the centers should be fully functional so that maximum women can be provided with money. She directed that machinery and counters should be set up according to the number of people.