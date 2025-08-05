Advertisements

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has initiated a nationwide dynamic survey aiming to extend its reach to 10 million deserving families, ARY News reported.

A simplified, transparent, and user-friendly registration process has been introduced to ensure that all eligible households can easily enroll in the program. Under this survey, families can receive quarterly financial assistance ranging from PKR 10,500 to PKR 13,500, based on their eligibility status.

The survey is being conducted across all provinces to ensure that only the genuinely needy benefit from the scheme.

Registration Process:

Eligible individuals are required to visit the nearest BISP Tehsil Office and approach the Dynamic Registration Desk. They must carry their original CNIC, a NADRA-issued B-Form for children, a recent electricity bill, and an active mobile number. Upon arrival, applicants will be given a token and will wait for their turn.

During registration, a data entry officer will record socio-economic details and verify the individual’s identity through thumbprint verification. Once the process is complete, applicants will receive a confirmation SMS from 8171. If found eligible, a further message will be sent from 811 confirming their enrollment.

BISP has stressed that this registration process is completely free of charge, warning citizens against fraudsters attempting to collect fees. Only official BISP communication channels should be trusted.

From August 13, 2025, BISP will also introduce Sahulat Accounts, enabling beneficiaries to receive their payments directly into their preferred bank accounts— a significant move towards digital financial inclusion.

Additionally, BISP has launched the Benazir Hunarmand Program, which aims to provide vocational training to beneficiaries, empowering them to become self-reliant and economically productive.

The dynamic survey plays a crucial role in updating Pakistan’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), ensuring that aid reaches the most deserving segments of society.