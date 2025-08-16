LAHORE – The Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will announce the results of the 9th Class Annual Examinations 2025 on Wednesday, August 20.

Thousands of students from BISE Lahore and other boards across Punjab are eagerly awaiting their results, which will be available on the official websites of the respective boards.

The announcement will cover all nine educational boards of Punjab: Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

How to Check BISE 9th Class Result 2025

Students can access their results online through the official websites of their boards or via SMS service by sending their roll numbers to the designated codes:

Lahore Board: 800291

Gujranwala Board: 800299

Rawalpindi Board: 800296

Multan Board: 800293

Sahiwal Board: 800292

Faisalabad Board: 800240

Sargodha Board: 800290

D.G. Khan Board: 800295

Bahawalpur Board: 800298

Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official portals or use the SMS codes for timely access to results.