LAHORE – With the Intermediate final exams fast approaching, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has begun issuing roll number slips for HSSC Part I and II students (Classes 11 and 12).

Students are encouraged to collect or download their roll number slips promptly to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

For Regular Students (Enrolled in BISE-Affiliated Institutions):

The school administration is responsible for obtaining roll number slips for enrolled students. Schools must access the BISE Lahore portal using their provided login credentials to download the slips.

For Private Candidates:

Private students can directly download their roll number slips by visiting the official BISE Lahore website. Here’s how:

How to Download Your Roll Number Slip:

Go to the BISE Lahore official website. Enter any of the following details: Your Form Number (from the admission form).

(from the admission form). Current Exam Roll Number (if already issued).

(if already issued). Previous Roll Number (if you’ve appeared in a prior BISE exam).

(if you’ve appeared in a prior BISE exam). Reference Number (received during the admission process).

(received during the admission process). Full Name and Father’s Full Name (exactly as written in the admission form). Click on “Get Roll No. Slip.”

Important Reminders: