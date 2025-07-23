Advertisements

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the top position holders of the 2025 Matriculation (Class 10) examinations, with Haram Fatima securing the first position by scoring an impressive 1193 marks. The announcement was made by BISE Lahore’s Secretary and Controller of Examinations, Rizwan Nazir, who praised the hard work and dedication of the students.

According to the official results, the second position was shared by Noor-ul-Huda and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer with 1188 marks, while Muhammad Ali secured third position with 1187 marks. Rizwan Nazir also highlighted the board’s efforts to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination process. For the first time, QR codes were introduced on roll number slips, ensuring better tracking and secure distribution of examination materials.

Over 11,000 staff members were deployed across various examination centers to maintain discipline and prevent any malpractice. These steps, Nazir stated, are part of BISE Lahore’s continued commitment to fairness, transparency, and improving the overall quality of public examinations.