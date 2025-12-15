In 2025, BingX achieved 100% user growth, with a peak 24-hour trading volume surpassing $26 billion, underscoring strong global adoption and momentum.

• AI-native Crypto Pioneer: BingX made an industry-first $300 million commitment to AI integration, positioning AI as a core growth engine. The company successfully launched two AI-powered trading tools to enhance user decision-making and trading efficiency.

• Leadership in Product and Market-First Offerings: BingX maintained its position among the top 5 in Derivatives Trading, supported by Isolated Margin Mode and TradingView integration, and became the first to offer WLFI pre-market futures. Spot trading evolved into a one-stop hub with the launch of the Listing FastTrack, Chainspot, and Shards Program. Copy trading continued to lead the market, with the number of elite traders exceeding 400,000.

• Unwavering Dedication to Security: A $150M Shield Fund and 100% Proof of Reserves ensure secure trading, demonstrated by achieving ISO 27001 certification.

• Community Empowerment & User Experience: User engagement and satisfaction are enhanced through an upgraded VIP program and the launch of BingX Academy 2.0, empowering traders with better incentives and education, and long-term value.

• Ecosystem Investment: BingX Labs injected $16 million into advancing Web3 projects, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting and expanding the broader blockchain ecosystem.

PANAMA CITY, December 15, 2025 – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has reached a major milestone by surpassing 40 million global users. This achievement marks an extraordinary 100% year-over-year growth, cementing BingX's position as one of the fastest-growing platforms in the industry.

Pioneering Innovation in the Crypto Space BingX is at the forefront of innovation in the crypto space. The exchange launched a groundbreaking $300 million commitment to AI, making a strong push into an AI-native

crypto exchange. This bold move has attracted over 3 million early users who are trading with BingX AI Bingo and BingX AI Master, which provide advanced insights and enhance decision-making.

In addition, BingX has introduced a CeDeFi approach with the launch of BingX Chainspot, a centralized exchange system with decentralized transparency, marking a first in the industry.

This unique hybrid model blends the strengths of centralized exchanges with the security and transparency of decentralized finance (DeFi), offering users enhanced flexibility and trust in their trading environment.

Early Access to the Market and Offerings BingX has further enhanced its trading offerings with significant improvements across both spot and futures trading:

• Futures Trading: BingX ranked among the top 5 global derivatives platforms, offering 24/7 global support and powerful trading features. Key upgrades include a Separate Isolated Margin Mode for more flexible futures trading and integration with TradingView for advanced charting and strategy execution. Additionally, BingX continues to innovate by becoming one of the first exchanges to offer WLFI pre-market futures trading and RWA Index Perpetuals.

• Spot Trading: The platform has launched a one-stop Spot Listing hub and Listing FastTrack, a faster pathway for innovative projects to be listed. In addition, BingX introduced the Shards Program, an exciting new rewards system that offers users access to exclusive airdrops, trading fee discounts, and VIP privileges, enhancing their engagement with the platform. With over 1,100 trading pairs and integrations with 170 public chain ecosystems,

BingX is at the forefront of new token listings, including early access to Monad (MON), Pump.fun XPool, and ZORA. • Copy Trading 2.0: As a pioneer in crypto copy trading, BingX’s community has grown to 400,000 elite traders with a cumulative trading volume of $580 million, and cumulative trading orders of 1.3 billion. The new Copy Trading 2.0 introduced a revamped interface, optimized workflows, and advanced customization features that empower traders by making trading simpler and more user-centric.

Uncompromising Commitment to Security

BingX has always prioritized user security and transparency. The platform has consistently provided publicly accessible, verifiable 100% Proof of Reserves since 2022, reinforcing its commitment to accountability. To further protect users, BingX launched a $150 million Shield Fund and has achieved ISO 27001 certification, meeting the highest security standards in the industry. In addition, BingX has attained PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification for its fiat business, ensuring robust safeguards for both user data and financial transactions.

User-Centric Enhancements for the Community

BingX’s dedication to its users is exemplified through a series of new community-driven initiatives designed to enhance the trading experience.

• VIP Program: The revamped VIP program now offers zero-fee trading and exclusive concierge services, further elevating the platform’s appeal to high-volume traders.

• BingX Academy 2.0 Upgrades: A major overhaul of BingX Academy has brought a more intuitive interface, expanded resources, and interactive learning tools, helping users navigate the complexities of digital assets with ease.

Strategic Investments in the Future of Web3

BingX has shown continued dedication to the evolution of the Web3 space, with BingX Labs investing $16 million in promising Web3 projects. This commitment underscores BingX’s role as a driving force in the future of decentralized technologies. Additionally, BingX is nurturing the next generation of crypto leaders through its TalentX program, empowering young talent to explore career opportunities within the digital asset industry.

Beyond innovation and trading, BingX has maintained its corporate social responsibility efforts, making impactful donations globally, including a donation of $200,000 USD to the “One Light, Thousands of Hearts” initiative in Vietnam, and a donation of HKD $5 million to the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, following a tragic fire disaster.

"Reaching 40 million users is more than just a number,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. “It represents the recognition we have received from our users, partners, and the broader crypto community. Every milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, security, and putting our users first, and it motivates us to continue doing more for our users. We always take a step further, and that is the spirit we hope to demonstrate in our Beyond the Alpha campaign. "

To celebrate this significant achievement, BingX is launching its "Beyond the Alpha" campaign, a celebration of its commitment to engaging with users in innovative and meaningful ways. Running from December 15 to December 26, 2025, the campaign invites users to participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win guaranteed prizes, including a limited- edition BingX Field Barista Kit, trading vouchers, and more. Users can earn additional entries by completing daily tasks such as trading, depositing, and referring to new users.

As part of this vibrant campaign, BingX will also release a first-ever branded music video, showcasing the key achievements and reinforcing its dedication to delivering secure, user- friendly, and responsive products and services.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to

the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals.

Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/