ISLAMABAD: Binance and Telenor Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration in blockchain innovation, digital education, and technology awareness initiatives in Pakistan.

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The agreement was formalized at Telenor Pakistan’s headquarters in Islamabad. Representatives from both organizations attended the ceremony, including senior executives from Telenor Pakistan and Binance’s MENAT operations team.

Focus on Digital Education and Innovation

Under the agreement, both companies will explore initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

The planned collaboration will focus on awareness campaigns, training programs, and educational workshops. It will also include learning opportunities supported by Binance Academy.

In addition, both sides aim to encourage knowledge-sharing on emerging technologies such as blockchain.

Industry Leaders Highlight Opportunity

Speaking at the ceremony, Binance representatives said Pakistan represents a growing market with increasing interest in digital assets and blockchain technology.

They emphasized that the partnership aims to improve access to education and support responsible engagement with new technologies.

Telenor Pakistan officials also highlighted their commitment to digital inclusion. They said the collaboration reflects efforts to build a more future-ready technology ecosystem in the country.

Regulatory and Compliance Context

Binance noted that it continues to engage with regulators and stakeholders in Pakistan. The company said it is working toward responsible innovation and improved market transparency.

It also highlighted that it has obtained AML registration under the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) framework. In addition, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued as part of broader efforts to regulate virtual asset service providers.

Collaboration Remains Exploratory

Both parties clarified that the MoU is currently exploratory in nature.

The agreement focuses only on education, awareness, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. It does not include any commercial or financial services at this stage.

Future developments, if any, will depend on regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable laws.

About the Organizations

Binance is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, serving users in over 100 countries with a wide range of digital asset services.

Telenor Pakistan operates as a major telecom provider with millions of subscribers across the country, focusing on connectivity and digital services development.

The partnership reflects growing interest in blockchain education and digital innovation within Pakistan’s expanding technology sector.