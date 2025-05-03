HYDERABAD – In a heartwarming ceremony on Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari handed over ownership documents of newly rebuilt homes to families affected by the 2022 floods in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas district.

Under the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) initiative — a project of the Sindh government — Bilawal visited Ghumbri (Shujabad taluka) and Ghulam Mustafa Leghari and Wagharji villages (Kot Ghulam Mohammad taluka) to personally deliver keys and rights to the flood-hit beneficiaries.

During his visit, Bilawal interacted warmly with the residents, took selfies, sat with families, and expressed solidarity:

“These houses are for you and nobody can take them away,” he assured.

He emphasized the emotional weight of the initiative, saying he truly understood the pain caused by the devastating floods and was proud to fulfill the promise of reconstruction.

In a symbolic gesture, Bilawal handed the property documents to the women of each household, affirming their ownership and agency. Speaking to a mother, he said:

“Today this house is legally yours. Hopefully, you’ll pass this on to your son when he grows up.”

Residents were visibly moved, with one telling him,

“We’ve only seen you on TV. It’s unbelievable you’re here with us.”

Bilawal responded with humility and appreciation for the villagers’ resilience, even admiring the traditional decor of utensils and homes. He noted that many more houses will be rebuilt under the SPHF initiative.

Also present were Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Culture Minister Zulfikar Ali Shah, and Home Minister Zia Lanjar.