Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday inaugurated the 39-kilometre signal-free Shahrah-e-Bhutto from Qayyumabad to the M-9 Motorway in Karachi and also laid the foundation stone of the Qayyumabad Corridor project connecting Karachi Port.

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The inauguration ceremony of Shahrah-e-Bhutto Phase III was attended by Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah, senior PPP leaders Nisar Khuhro and Qaim Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, cabinet members, MNAs, MPAs, and senior government officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto said the Pakistan Peoples Party had delivered more development projects for Karachi since 2008 than any other political party. He termed the inauguration of Shahrah-e-Bhutto a moment of pride, adding that Karachi held special importance for him as his birthplace.

He said the project was completed under a public-private partnership model similar to the Thar coal initiative and reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to major infrastructure development across Sindh.

Bilawal highlighted that Karachi had become a hub for free and quality healthcare services under PPP policies and described the city as Pakistan’s economic and healthcare capital.

The PPP chairman also spoke about regional tensions, saying the impact of the Iran-US situation was affecting ordinary citizens through rising fuel and electricity prices. He praised ongoing peace efforts and expressed hope for successful diplomatic outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah described Shahrah-e-Bhutto as a modern motorway project that would provide smooth and tension-free travel for commuters entering Karachi from across the country.

He said the road project, stretching from Qayyumabad to the M-9 motorway, was completed in approximately four-and-a-half years without large-scale displacement of residents.

Murad Ali Shah also announced that the next phase connecting Qayyumabad to Karachi Port would be completed under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs65 billion.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the project reflected the PPP leadership’s commitment to Karachi’s development and would significantly improve traffic flow in the city.

Officials said Shahrah-e-Bhutto Phase III was completed at a cost of approximately Rs65 billion and is expected to ease transportation challenges for both Karachi residents and intercity travellers.