Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the long march led by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief, Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Bilawal expressed deep concern over the attack, which took place at Lak Pass in Mastung, targeting Mengal’s long march. He has directed Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and authorities to bring the masterminds behind this suicide bombing to justice.

The suicide bomber detonated explosives near BNP-M’s protest site in Lak Pass, about 30 kilometers from Quetta. Fortunately, Akhtar Mengal and other party leaders escaped unhurt.

Sources confirm that the blast occurred at a distance from the BNP-M sit-in, and no casualties were reported among the party’s leadership and supporters.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, while political leaders continue to condemn the violence, calling for greater security measures.