Karachi : Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belgium is increasing significantly, said Kafeel Hussain, CEO of KHA Business International Relations and Kafeel Group, District Environment Chair Rotary International 3271, Vice President of Rotary Club of Karachi Environment, Chairman Diplomatic Affairs Cape Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman of Diplomatic Affairs and renowned architect, while extending heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister, Government and people of Belgium on the occasion of Belgium’s National Day. He said that today is a symbol of Belgium’s sovereignty, solidarity and democratic values, and we pray for Belgium’s progress, peace and prosperity. Kafeel Hussain said that relations between Pakistan and Belgium have always been based on mutual respect and cooperation, while both countries have supported each other’s positions on various international platforms, and with the passage of time, these relations are becoming stronger. In addition, there are many opportunities for cooperation in the fields of textiles, surgical instruments, agriculture and IT He said that Belgium is not only an important country in Europe but also plays a significant role in the global economy. KHA Business International Relations is continuing the exchange of various trade delegations to bring the business community of the two countries closer, while cultural relations are also among our priorities. Kafeel Hussain said that it is important to organize various programs, seminars and exchanges, cultural activities to increase contacts between the people of the two countries and understand each other’s culture, arts and traditions, because cultural harmony provides the foundation for strong diplomatic and economic relations. He said that I once again congratulate the leadership and people of Belgium on this national day. Our best wishes are with the development and prosperity of Belgium, and we are hopeful that the relations between Pakistan and Belgium will strengthen further in the coming days.