Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has appointed Bilal Bin Saqib as his Chief Advisor on the Pakistan Crypto Council within the Finance Division.

An official notification confirmed the appointment, stating:

“The Finance Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr. Bilal Bin Saqib as Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister on Pakistan Crypto Council in Finance Division, in terms of Establishment Division’s O.M.No.1/11/2018(ii)-E-6, dated 09.04.2024, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The notification further clarified that Saqib would serve on a pro bono basis, meaning he will not receive any salary, perks, or privileges for his role.

The appointment aligns with the government’s recent initiative to explore the potential of digital assets. Last month, Finance Minister Aurangzeb announced plans to establish a National Crypto Council, aiming to shape policy and regulatory frameworks. The council will comprise government officials, regulatory experts, and industry stakeholders.

The finance minister emphasized that the Crypto Council will help introduce international-standard regulations and integrate Pakistan’s economy into the global digital financial ecosystem. He stressed the importance of a balanced approach to encourage investment while ensuring compliance with FATF guidelines, international financial standards, and national interests.