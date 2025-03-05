Looking for delicious Sehri deals to enjoy with family and friends? Here’s a curated list of the top Sehri spots offering amazing menus and ambiance across Pakistan’s major cities.
?? Karachi – Top Sehri Spots
? Ramada Plaza Karachi Hotel
? Star Avenue, Terminal 1, Jinnah International Airport
? +92 21 99242600
? Cocochan
? Com3 Clifton, Tipu Sultan, Dolmen Mall Clifton
? Chaupal
? Locations: Seaview | Karsaz | North Nazimabad
? Reservations: 0304-1110024
? Mandi Al Khaleej
? Saima Liberty, Block 2, PECHS
? Clock Tower
? Ittehad Roundabout (Stunning Sea View)
?? Lahore – Top Sehri Spots
? Monal Lahore
? Rooftop, Park & Ride Plaza, Liberty
? The Garden Spice
? Canal Road, Adjacent to Green Forts 2
? Salt n Pepper Restaurants
? Liberty Market
?? Islamabad – Top Sehri Spots
? Makhan Malai
? Park Road, Chak Shehzad
? Atrio Cafe & Grill
? Jinnah Super
? Tuscany Courtyard
? Kohsar Market, F-6/3
? Islamabad Serena Hotel
? Des Pardes
? Saidpur Village
? Enjoy a hearty Sehri at these fantastic places and make your Ramadan nights unforgettable!
Want me to write a catchy caption or design a social media post for this? ?
Leave a Reply