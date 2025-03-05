Looking for delicious Sehri deals to enjoy with family and friends? Here’s a curated list of the top Sehri spots offering amazing menus and ambiance across Pakistan’s major cities.

?? Karachi – Top Sehri Spots

? Ramada Plaza Karachi Hotel

? Star Avenue, Terminal 1, Jinnah International Airport

? +92 21 99242600

? Cocochan

? Com3 Clifton, Tipu Sultan, Dolmen Mall Clifton

? Chaupal

? Locations: Seaview | Karsaz | North Nazimabad

? Reservations: 0304-1110024

? Mandi Al Khaleej

? Saima Liberty, Block 2, PECHS

? Clock Tower

? Ittehad Roundabout (Stunning Sea View)

?? Lahore – Top Sehri Spots

? Monal Lahore

? Rooftop, Park & Ride Plaza, Liberty

? The Garden Spice

? Canal Road, Adjacent to Green Forts 2

? Salt n Pepper Restaurants

? Liberty Market

?? Islamabad – Top Sehri Spots

? Makhan Malai

? Park Road, Chak Shehzad

? Atrio Cafe & Grill

? Jinnah Super

? Tuscany Courtyard

? Kohsar Market, F-6/3

? Islamabad Serena Hotel

? Des Pardes

? Saidpur Village

? Enjoy a hearty Sehri at these fantastic places and make your Ramadan nights unforgettable!

