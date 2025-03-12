The Benazir Kafalat Program, a key initiative under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), continues to provide financial aid to underprivileged women across Pakistan. The 2025 update introduces higher payments, revised eligibility criteria, and streamlined verification methods. Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates and how beneficiaries can check their status online.

Increased Payment for 2025

To counter inflation and provide better support, the stipend has been increased from PKR 10,500 to PKR 13,500 as of January 2025. This boost aims to enhance financial stability for beneficiaries.

Updated Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Benazir Kafalat Program, applicants must:

? Be Pakistani residents.

? Have a household income below PKR 50,000 per month.

? Possess a poverty score of 34% or lower.

? Not own major assets like land or businesses.

? Have no record of overseas employment or travel.

? Not own registered vehicles.

? Have an invalid passport.

? Not be a government employee or have immediate family in government service.

Eligible individuals can register at their nearest BISP office for enrollment.

How to Check CNIC for Benazir Kafalat Program

Beneficiaries can check their status through two methods:

? Online Portal: Visit 8171 BISP official website and enter your CNIC number to verify eligibility.

? SMS Service: Send your 13-digit CNIC number via SMS to 8171 and receive a confirmation message regarding eligibility and payment status.

Payment Disbursement Process

Payments are released quarterly, with beneficiaries receiving an SMS notification from 8171 when funds are available.

Important Considerations

? Ensure CNIC Accuracy: Update records via the BISP portal or visit the nearest BISP office to avoid delays.

? Beware of Scams: All BISP services are free. Do not pay any individual or agency for registration or verification.

The Benazir Kafalat Program 2025 remains a crucial financial support system for underprivileged women, now with higher payments and an improved verification process. Stay informed and check your CNIC status regularly to ensure seamless payment access.