Karachi,January 14, 2025 : Benazir Income Support Program and Sindh Government agree to work together for technical and vocational education of deserving individuals

An important meeting was held between Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Senator Rubina Khalid and Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism, Education, Antiquities, Archives Syed Sardar Shah at his office today. During the meeting, Benazir Income Support Program and Sindh Government agreed to work together for technical and vocational education of deserving individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Rubina Khalid said that we need to select different sectors according to the market trend for technical education of members of deserving families. He said that our main focus is on families from backward areas where most of the children are not able to go to school to get an education. He said that more than 2.5 million children are being provided with educational stipends in Sindh province through Benazir Taleemi Wazaif. We have to learn from countries where economic success has been achieved through technical education.

Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid said that we want to work in collaboration with the Sindh government’s Education, Health, Women’s Rights departments and NAVTAC for the skill development and welfare of the deserving person, especially beneficiaries of BISP and their children.

Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the first time in the province, technical education has been made a part of traditional education at the school level. He added that Sindh has also started working on non-traditional education in collaboration with the private sector. 3000 centers have been set up in Sindh for non-formal education, we have also prepared a curriculum in this regard.

It was agreed to formulate a plan of action by including representatives of STEVTA, Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, National Vocational and Technical Education Commission (NAVTEC) in the upcoming meeting on skill development and technical education.